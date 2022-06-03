MOSCOW — At least least two people have been rushed to hospital after a massive fire engulfed a business center in western Moscow Friday amid fears that several people could still be be trapped inside.
Russian emergency officials engaged 180 firefighters, dozens of vehicles and three helicopters to combat the fire.
They said 125 people were rescued from the building, and crews searched for anyone else who might still be inside.
Russia's newly appointed emergencies minister, Alexander Kurenkov, went to the site to oversee the firefighting efforts.
Authorities didn't name a possible cause of the fire. Russian news reports pointed to a short circuit as likely having ignited the blaze.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Queen Elizabeth II skips service after discomfort issues
Members of Britain's royal family plan to attend a Friday church service honoring Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years on the throne, although the queen herself is skipping the event at St. Paul's Cathedral in London due to difficulty getting around at age 96.
World
Fire engulfs Moscow business center, people feared trapped
At least least two people have been rushed to hospital after a massive fire engulfed a business center in western Moscow Friday amid fears that several people could still be be trapped inside.
Business
Global shares up, China trading closed for national holiday
Global shares rose Friday amid mixed signs for investors such as rising energy prices and COVID-19 restrictions easing in China.
World
In Bali, bird sellers help endangered mynah make a comeback
Tossing flowing crests back and forth, three snow-white Bali mynahs share a branch, squawking and looking around with the trademark blue patches around their eyes catching sunlight. Minutes later, four more join — a sight that would have been impossible in the wild two decades ago.
Business
Japan tech giant Toshiba studying going private as an option
Toshiba executives said Friday that privatization remains an option for the Japanese technology company, as they defended their efforts to choose the right bidder to restore what they called "a strong Toshiba."