Fire engulfs main stage of Belgium's Tomorrowland music festival ahead of Friday start

The Associated Press
July 16, 2025 at 7:17PM

BRUSSELS — A huge fire on Wednesday at Belgium's Tomorrowland music festival site has ''severely damaged'' the main stage two days before the event was due to start, organizers said.

No one was injured in the incident. Images shared on local news sites and social media showed flames and plumes of black smoke engulfing the stage and spreading to nearby woodland.

The annual festival in the town of Boom, north of Brussels, which is scheduled to start Friday, draws tens of thousands of visitors from around Europe.

‘'Due to a serious incident and fire on the Tomorrowland Mainstage, our beloved Mainstage has been severely damaged,'' the organizers posted on the event's website. ‘'We can confirm that no one was injured during the incident.''

The statement said the focus is now on ''finding solutions'' for the festival weekend. The cause of the fire was not given.

