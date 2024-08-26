Fire engulfs apartment building in east London, sending 2 to a hospital

LONDON — A fire engulfed an apartment building in east London early Monday, forcing its evacuation and sending two people to the hospital.
A fire engulfed an apartment building in east London early Monday, forcing its evacuation and sending two people to the hospital.
By The Associated Press
The London Fire Brigade said the fire was reported at 2:44 a.m. and the entire building was affected, including scaffolding surrounding the property and the roof.
The London Ambulance Service said four people were treated at the scene and two were taken to a hospital.
As many as 40 fire engines and about 225 firefighters responded to the fire at the building, which has both residential and commercial units. The cause of the blaze isn't yet known.
Shortly after midday, the London Fire Brigade announced that all residents of the building had been accounted for.
