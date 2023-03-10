Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Flames engulfed two semitrailer trucks early Friday in Minneapolis during the overnight shift in a printing company's warehouse, which also suffered damage from the flames, officials said.

Fire Department crews had the blaze under control in less than two hours at Bolger's warehouse in the 600 block of SE. Kasota Avenue without any employees being physically harmed, read a statement from Assistant Fire Chief Melanie Rucker.

According to the Fire Department:

Fire personnel rushed to the two-story building and located the two semis fully consumed in flames. All employees were safely evacuated from their working areas.

Some of the flames reached a warehouse storage area that held "a large a large amount of paper envelopes," Rucker's statement read.

The warehouse sprinkler system helped firefighters in extinguishing the interior fire, while other firefighters doused the flames that scorched the trucks.

Investigators have yet to comment on a preliminary cause of the fire.