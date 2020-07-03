VIRGINIA, Minn. — Two police squad cars caught fire inside a police department garage in the Iron Range city of Virginia on Friday.

Mayor Larry Cuffe Jr. told KBJR-TV that one squad car caught fire in the police garage shortly before 11:30 a.m. He said the fire then spread to another squad car, destroying both vehicles and all the equipment and weapons inside.

The garage is attached to City Hall, which the mayor said was closed for the holiday weekend and no one was inside. City Hall did receive some smoke damage as a result, he said.

There were no injuries. Officials were working to determine the cause.