VIRGINIA, Minn. — Two police squad cars caught fire inside a police department garage in the Iron Range city of Virginia on Friday.
Mayor Larry Cuffe Jr. told KBJR-TV that one squad car caught fire in the police garage shortly before 11:30 a.m. He said the fire then spread to another squad car, destroying both vehicles and all the equipment and weapons inside.
The garage is attached to City Hall, which the mayor said was closed for the holiday weekend and no one was inside. City Hall did receive some smoke damage as a result, he said.
There were no injuries. Officials were working to determine the cause.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Politics
Local
Upgrades to busy Metro Transit bus routes stall with state funding uncertain
The two routes serving areas affected by unrest after George Floyd's death are the busiest in the state.
National
Inmate's attorneys seek execution delay due to pandemic
Attorneys for a federal inmate scheduled to be the first put to death in 17 years have asked a judge to delay his execution due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.
National
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:
National
4 hospitalized after shooting at Alabama shopping mall
A shooting at an Alabama shopping mall left at least four people hospitalized Friday afternoon, police said.
National
Religious leaders to invoke Frederick Douglass on July 4th
About 150 preachers, rabbis and imams are promising to invoke Black abolitionist Frederick Douglass on July 4th as they call for the U.S. to tackle racism and poverty.