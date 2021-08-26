DULUTH – An overnight kitchen fire caused an estimated $75,000 to a restaurant in Duluth's Lincoln Park neighborhood Thursday, the Duluth Fire Department said.
Flames were seen coming through a ventilation duct behind Spoon's Bar and Grill at 2113 W. Superior St. around 2:30 a.m., and firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire, which was contained to the kitchen.
No one was in the building at the time, and no injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Spoon's opened late last year in what was formerly Mitch's Bar in the fast-developing Lincoln Park Craft District.
Brooks Johnson • 218-491-6496
