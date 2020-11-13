Crews on Friday morning remained on the scene of a fire that heavily damaged the iconic Archer House River Inn in Northfield, Minn.

The blaze broke out about 3:30 p.m. Thursday in the kitchen of the Smoqehouse restaurant, which is located in the same building as the hotel. Workers thought they had contained the fire, but it spread to the second floor guest rooms directly above the restaurant, and then to the third floor, according to Northfield radio station KYMN.

The fire burned into the night as smoke poured out of the hotel and eatery at 212 Division Street in the city’s downtown, the station said.

The Archer Inn opened in 1877 and is a 4-story red brick building featuring French Second Empire architecture It was most recently renovated in 2011, according to its Facebook page.