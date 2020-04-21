A two-alarm fire early Tuesday caused damage to a north Minneapolis condominium complex, but no one was injured.

Firefighters used ladders to rescue residents from a second-floor balcony as heavy smoke poured from the building at N. 36th and Penn avenues.

The fire is believed to have started around 1:15 a.m. in a unit on the ground floor and subsequently spread to the second floor and roof, the Minneapolis Fire Department said.

Crews had the blaze under control in about an hour, said Assistant Fire Chief Bryan Tyner.

The Red Cross responded to help several residents who were displaced, said Red Cross spokeswoman Carrie Carlson-Guest.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Tyner said.