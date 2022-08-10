Residents of a north Minneapolis apartment building are without a place to live after an early Wednesday fire.

Crews arrived about 12:25 a.m. to find heavy smoke pouring from the third floor of the building on the 3500 block of Penn Avenue N. They later found and extinguished the blaze that started in a first-floor laundry room, said Minneapolis Fire Department Assistant Chief Melanie Rucker.

Firefighters searched all three floors and helped an adult and child to safety. They were evaluated by paramedics for possible smoke inhalation. Another adult in the building was treated for heart-related issues. No other injuries were reported, Rucker said.

The building was deemed uninhabitable due to the fire and heavy smoke, and water damage, Rucker said.

The Red Cross is providing assistance to the 20 residents who lived in the building.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.