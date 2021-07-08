ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Investigators are trying to determine what caused a fire that damaged a historical home in Upsala.
The St. Cloud Times reported firefighters got a call of a blaze at the Borgstrom House-Historical Site around 10:40 p.m. Monday. Firefighters contained the flames to the attic.
Authorities didn't put together a damage estimate. The state fire marshal is assisting the Morrison County Sheriff's Office with the investigation.
The Borgstrom family helped found Upsala, which was originally known only as the "Swedish Settlement."
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Business
Billionaire Richard Branson heads for space in his own ship
Thrill-seeking billionaire Richard Branson is streaking toward space aboard his own winged rocket ship in his boldest adventure yet.
Local
Wisconsin wildlife officials worried about bird illness
Wisconsin wildlife officials are asking people to be on the lookout for sickly birds.
Business
Musk under fire again: CEO to testify over Tesla acquisition
a purchase that would combine the leading maker of electric vehicles with a manufacturer of solar panels that can recharge EVs.
Local
Missing 91-year-old woman found dead in St. Paul creek
Police had asked for the public's help in finding Shoua Lee, who has memory problems, after she left her North End residence on Friday.
Local
Man shot, wounded in south Minneapolis a block south of E. Lake Street
The man, in his 30s, was shot twice in the chest, police say.