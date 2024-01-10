An early Wednesday fire has damaged a building housing a video store and apartments in St. Paul.

Firefighters were called to the scene on University Avenue near Milton Street just before 3 a.m. Flames were shooting out from the building on the border of East Midway and Summit-University neighborhoods.

Few other details were immediately available, including on any word of injuries.

Green Line trains are still operating, but moving past the scene at "restricted speeds," Metro Transit spokesman Drew Kerr said.