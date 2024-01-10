An early Wednesday fire has damaged a building housing a video store and apartments in St. Paul.
Firefighters were called to the scene on University Avenue near Milton Street just before 3 a.m. Flames were shooting out from the building on the border of East Midway and Summit-University neighborhoods.
Few other details were immediately available, including on any word of injuries.
Green Line trains are still operating, but moving past the scene at "restricted speeds," Metro Transit spokesman Drew Kerr said.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
St. Paul
Fire damages building on University Avenue in St. Paul
The fire broke out about 3 a.m. Wednesday.
East Metro
Machine-made snow will save Stillwater's snow sculpture championships
Afton Alps ski area will set up snow gun in Stillwater Wednesday to save snow sculpture championships
West Metro
Plymouth officials OK megachurch after lawsuit threat
The Plymouth City Council voted 3-3, reversing its previous rejection as it faced Eagle Brook Church's threat of a lawsuit.
St. Paul
St. Paul swears in first all-female City Council
Hundred cheered as the seven women took their oaths of office on stage at St. Paul's Ordway Concert Hall.
St. Cloud
Central Minnesota man sentenced to 24 years for fatal police chase
A 74-year-old St. Cloud man died 10 days after his SUV was struck by Samuel Butler.