Minneapolis fire crews rescued a woman who injured her ankle behind a frozen Minnehaha Falls on Wednesday.

Rescuers responded to reports that a woman fell in the off-limits cave behind the falls at about 6 p.m., according to a Minneapolis Fire Department news release. There they found her and another person in the cave.

The woman said she slipped and fell, seriously injuring an ankle and rendering her unable to climb out. Crews used ropes and harnesses to reach her and hauled her in a rescue basket to safety.

She was transported to a hospital. No other injuries were reported.

Minnehaha Falls is popular among thrill seekers, whom authorities warn year after year of the dangers of getting on the ice where a moving creek flows underneath.