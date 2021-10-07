As dry conditions persist across much of the state, fire crews Wednesday were battling a small fire in a remote part of Itasca State Park in north-central Minnesota.

The Clearwater County Sheriff's Office received a report of a fire burning timber, lowland grasses and brush, about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to a news release from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

The DNR said the 9-acre fire, called the Bohall Trail fire, was about 5% contained Wednesday. No structures were damaged and no injuries were reported.

Cabins on the north side of the park were evacuated as a precautionary measure.

The origin of the fire was under investigation.

Wildfires raged across drought-stricken northern Minnesota this fall, forcing the closure of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness for the first time in 45 years.

