A grain elevator building caught fire Wednesday morning in south Minneapolis, officials said.
Fire crews were on the scene before 7 a.m. at E. 37th Street and Hiawatha Avenue, the Fire Department said.
Firefighters were concentrating their initial efforts in the building's lower level.
