Fire crews along Grand Canyon are trying to save cabins after loss of historic lodge

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. — Crews fighting a wildfire that destroyed the nearly century-old Grand Canyon Lodge were focused Tuesday on stopping the flames from consuming nearby cabins, a water pumping station, mule stables and other structures, fire officials said.
Hundreds of firefighters are dealing with a pair of wildfires along the park's less-visited North Rim that together have burned through more than 90 square miles (233 kilometers). That's more than twice the size of the entire Walt Disney World complex in Florida.
Each blaze grew overnight into Tuesday, but fire officials expressed optimism that they had slowed the spread of the White Sage Fire, the larger of the two. Tourists standing along the park's popular South Rim on Tuesday watched plumes of smoke rise above the sweeping vista, filling the canyon with a thick haze and pooling in its depths.
''By the afternoon, it was completely socked in,'' Christi Anderson said of the smoke that had filled the canyon the day before. ''You couldn't see anything, none of that. It was crazy.''
Anderson was visiting from California and considered herself lucky because she had shifted her reservation to the South Rim in the preceding days. Otherwise she would have been among those forced to evacuate.
The Dragon Bravo Fire, ignited by a lightning strike on July 4, destroyed the lodge and dozens of cabins over the weekend. That fire had been allowed to burn for days before strong winds caused it to erupt, leading to questions about the National Park Service's decision not to aggressively attack the fire right away.
Four days into the fire, the Park Service said it was being allowed to burn to benefit the land. Then on Friday, fire officials and the Park Service warned visitors to evacuate immediately as the fire grew exponentially.
The flames were fanned by uncharacteristic nighttime gusts that topped 40 mph (65 kph).