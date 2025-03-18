Fire contained at Iron Range explosives plant

Authorities are investigating a fire Tuesday morning at Dyno Nobel Inc., an Iron Range-based manufacturer of blasting products used by the mining industry.
The fire, which started near an exhaust vent, was contained and then put out quickly, according to a news release from the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Department. Authorities issued a brief one-mile evacuation, then lifted it soon after.
No injuries were reported.
“There is no threat to the city of Biwabik and they are mopping up,” the city’s mayor Steve Biondich posted to social media.
The fire started midmorning at the business, which is south of Biwabik on the 5300 block of Vermillion Trail. When it was all clear, regional cellphone users received notifications.
According to a spokesperson for Dyno Nobel, an employee noticed smoke and flames in the building’s boiler room. The on-site team began an emergency response that included evacuating the site, contacting the fire department and restricting access.
The fire was extinguished without heat exposure to the explosive products or “sensitive materials on site,” according to a spokesperson.
The business supplies industrial explosives and blasting services to the mining, quarrying, seismic and construction industries.