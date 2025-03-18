Greater Minnesota

Fire contained at Iron Range explosives plant

A fire started near an exhaust fan at Dyno Nobel, outside Biwabik, triggering a brief evacuation. The blaze did not affect “sensitive materials on site,” a spokesperson said.

By Christa Lawler

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 18, 2025 at 7:26PM
St. Louis County Sheriff's Office responded to a fire at Dyno Nobel Tuesday morning. It was quickly contained. (St. Louis County Sheriff's Office)

Authorities are investigating a fire Tuesday morning at Dyno Nobel Inc., an Iron Range-based manufacturer of blasting products used by the mining industry.

The fire, which started near an exhaust vent, was contained and then put out quickly, according to a news release from the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Department. Authorities issued a brief one-mile evacuation, then lifted it soon after.

No injuries were reported.

“There is no threat to the city of Biwabik and they are mopping up,” the city’s mayor Steve Biondich posted to social media.

The fire started midmorning at the business, which is south of Biwabik on the 5300 block of Vermillion Trail. When it was all clear, regional cellphone users received notifications.

According to a spokesperson for Dyno Nobel, an employee noticed smoke and flames in the building’s boiler room. The on-site team began an emergency response that included evacuating the site, contacting the fire department and restricting access.

The fire was extinguished without heat exposure to the explosive products or “sensitive materials on site,” according to a spokesperson.

The business supplies industrial explosives and blasting services to the mining, quarrying, seismic and construction industries.

The amount of damage was unknown Tuesday, according to the sheriff’s department.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Department were among more than a handful of responders to the fire.

Christa Lawler

Duluth Reporter

Christa Lawler covers Duluth and surrounding areas for the Star Tribune. Sign up to receive the North Report newsletter at www.startribune.com/northreport.

Duluth

