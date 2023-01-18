Fire broke out at a church in St. Paul and caused significant damage, officials said Wednesday.

Firefighters were alerted at about 9 p.m. to the blaze at the St. Paul Eastside Seventh-Day Adventist Church on the corner of East Minnehaha Avenue and Earl Street, said Deputy Fire Chief Alan Gabriele.

Fire crews doused the flames and cleared the scene about three hours later, Gabriele said. The church was unoccupied at the time, and no firefighters were harmed during the call, he said.

The church has "some signs of significant damage, for sure," Gabriele said, adding that investigators continue to work toward determining how the fire started.