Fire broke out at a church in St. Paul and caused significant damage, officials said Wednesday.
Firefighters were alerted at about 9 p.m. to the blaze at the St. Paul Eastside Seventh-Day Adventist Church on the corner of East Minnehaha Avenue and Earl Street, said Deputy Fire Chief Alan Gabriele.
Fire crews doused the flames and cleared the scene about three hours later, Gabriele said. The church was unoccupied at the time, and no firefighters were harmed during the call, he said.
The church has "some signs of significant damage, for sure," Gabriele said, adding that investigators continue to work toward determining how the fire started.
Minneapolis school board likely won't fill superintendent job until 2024
The school board's superintendent search committee voted Tuesday to delay the search for a new district leader until the fall of 2023, saying the added time allows for more community input.
'Next Step' violence prevention program working, Minneapolis officials say
More than 900 people have been served by the data-informed Next Step program that works to halt the cycle of violence.
More Mpls. students lack stable housing, prompting school district to boost support services
Homelessness stresses families and puts pressure on school budgets as costs like transportation continue to rise.
