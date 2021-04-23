SHANGHAI — A fire at an electronics factory in Shanghai killed eight people Friday including two firefighters, the city government announced.
The fire broke out at the Shengrui Electronic Technology (Shanghai) Co. in the Chinese business capital's Jinshan district at 6:20 a.m., a government statement said. It said rescue crews found the bodies of six employees and two firefighters who died in the blaze.
The cause was under investigation, the city government said.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
Correction: Cybersecurity-Federal Hack-Microsoft story
In a story April 17, 2021, about the SolarWinds hackers' abuse of Microsoft products, The Associated Press incorrectly reported how Microsoft detected the related breach of its network. Microsoft responders, not the cybersecurity firm FireEye, discovered the intrusion on Microsoft's network after FireEye alerted Microsoft that SolarWinds' customers had been infiltrated.
Sports
NFL modifies COVID-19 protocols for vaccinated people
The NFL is modifying COVID-19 protocols for all personnel who have been fully vaccinated.
Nation
SpaceX launches 3rd crew with recycled rocket and capsule
SpaceX launched four astronauts into orbit Friday using a recycled rocket and capsule, the third crew flight in less than a year for Elon Musk's rapidly expanding company.
Nation
FirstEnergy in talks on deferred prosecution agreement
FirstEnergy Corp. is cooperating with the U.S. Department of Justice while negotiating a deferred prosecution agreement over its role in secretly funding a $60 million bribery scheme to secure a $1 billion bailout for two Ohio nuclear power plants, company officials said Friday during an earnings call.
Business
The Latest: Trudeau gets AstraZeneca vaccine in Ottawa
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is getting vaccinated at an Ottawa pharmacy on Friday. Trudeau and his wife Sophie will be getting the AstraZeneca vaccine that some have been reluctant to get because of reports of rare blood clots.