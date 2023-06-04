BERLIN — A fire at a refugee shelter in eastern Germany killed one person and injured at least eight others early Sunday, according to local police.
Police in the German state of Thuringia said the fire broke out around 5 a.m. at a facility in the city of Apolda and that one person had died.
The shelter, which housed 300 people, was evacuated and residents were taken to another refugee center in nearby Hermsdorf, a local government spokesperson told German news agency dpa.
Police told dpa that eight people were injured in the fire. An investigation to determine the cause of the fire was underway, the news agency reported.
China tightens access to Tiananmen Square on anniversary of 1989 pro-democracy protests
China tightened already strict access to Tiananmen Square in central Beijing on Sunday, the anniversary of 1989 pro-democracy protests.
Highly anticipated legislative election underway in Guinea-Bissau
An highly anticipated election to fill Guinea-Bissau's national legislature was underway Sunday, more than a year after the West African nation's president dissolved parliament.
US, Saudi Arabia urge Sudan's warring parties to agree to a new cease-fire, amid fresh battles
Saudi Arabia and the United States urged Sudan's warring parties in a statement on Sunday to agree to and ''effectively implement'' a new cease-fire amid renewed fighting in the northeastern African nation.
Ukraine keeps up pressure following Russian declaration of victory in Bakhmut
Watching imagery from a drone camera overhead, Ukrainian battalion commander Oleg Shiryaev warned his men in nearby trenches that Russian forces were advancing across a field toward a patch of trees outside the city of Bakhmut.