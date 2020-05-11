MOSCOW — At least nine people have died in a fire at a nursing home on Moscow's outskirts, officials said Monday.
The authorities in Krasnogorsk on Moscow's northwestern edge said the fire at a private home for the elderly erupted late Sunday. They said that nine patients have died and another nine have been hospitalized.
The cause of the fire wasn't immediately known. An official investigation into a suspected violation of fire safety rules has started.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Shanghai Disneyland reopens with anti-virus controls
Visitors in face masks streamed into Shanghai Disneyland as the theme park reopened Monday in a high-profile step toward reviving tourism that was shut down by the coronavirus pandemic.
World
Hong Kong media: Police arrest more than 200 protesters
More than 200 people were arrested during anti-government protests on Sunday night, according to Hong Kong media reports.
World
South Korea nightclub cases highlight fear of virus 2nd wave
The difficulty in trying to reopen economies without rekindling coronavirus outbreaks was highlighted on Monday as concern grew in South Korea about a second wave of infections that was spread through newly reopened nightclubs.
World
Saudi Arabia triples taxes, cuts $26B in costs amid pandemic
Saudi Arabia announced Monday it was tripling taxes on basic goods, raising them to 15%, and cutting spending on major projects by around $26 billion as it grapples with blows from the coronavirus pandemic and low oil prices on its economy.
World
Afghan officials: 4 bombs go off in Kabul; 4 civilians hurt
Four bombs, one placed under a garbage bin and the other three by the roadside, went off in northern Kabul on Monday, wounding four civilians, including a child, Afghan officials said.