Minneapolis firefighters were called Thursday night to a homeless encampment in a dense wooded area near 3636 Washington Av. N.
When crews arrived about 7 p.m., flames had engulfed an abandoned, dilapidated shed at the base of the encampment along with nearby debris.
No one was at the encampment when crews arrived, and no injuries were reported.
Crews extinguished the fire and washed down the debris to ensure the fire was completely out, according to a statement from the Fire Department.
