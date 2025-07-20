World

Fire at Iran's largest oil refinery kills 1 in the country's southwest

A fire at Iran's oldest and largest refinery in the southwest killed one person, state media reported Sunday.

The Associated Press
July 20, 2025 at 8:42AM

TEHRAN, Iran — A fire at Iran's oldest and largest refinery in the southwest killed one person, state media reported Sunday.

A leaky pump in an under-repair unit at Abadan refinery caused the fire on Saturday, killing a worker, according to the state-owned IRAN newspaper. Firefighters put out the blaze in two hours and operations remained unaffected, the report said.

Iran's deputy parliament speaker, Ali Nikzad, confirmed Sunday that some workers were also injured, media outlets said.

Abadan oil refinery, some 670 kilometers (nearly 416 miles) from the capital Tehran, began its operation in 1912. It is the biggest in the Islamic Republic, producing about 25% of the country's fuel with more than 5,200,000 barrels of oil refined daily.

Several fires have broken out across Iran over the past week at residential and commercial buildings, with authorities saying gas leaks and electrical short-circuiting were to blame.

Iran is one of the world's major producers of oil, though sanctions by Western countries have limited its sales.

