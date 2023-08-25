HUNTSVILLE, Texas — Fire broke out Friday morning at a state prison in Texas, forcing more than 300 inmates to evacuate but injuring no one, an official said.
About 320 inmates were moved from the prison in Huntsville, about 65 miles (105 kilometers) north of Houston, according to Robert Hurst, a spokesperson for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.
Huntsville firefighters and police were on the scene, Hurst said, and the cause of the fire was not immediately known.
The Huntsville prison houses about 1,700 inmates and is where condemned inmates are executed.
