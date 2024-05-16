BERLIN — A fire at a residential building in western Germany left three people dead and two others with life-threatening injuries Thursday, authorities said.
The blaze broke out during the night in a kiosk that was part of the building in Duesseldorf and spread to the entrance and second floor, the fire service said in a statement. Firefighters used ladders to rescue several people from balconies.
Sixteen people were taken to hospitals, the fire service said. The cause of the fire was unclear, according to police.
