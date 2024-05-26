NEW DELHI — A fire broke out in a baby care center in India's capital Saturday night, killing six infants, a fire service officer said.
Six newborns were rescued from the blaze and taken to a nearby hospital, officer Suresh Kumar said Sunday.
The fire on the first floor of the center was extinguished in about an hour, Kumar said.
The cause of the fire in Vivek Vihar district of east Delhi was being investigated.
Earlier Saturday, at least 27 people were killed in a big fire at a crowded amusement park in the city of Rajkot in Gujarat state in western India.
Fires are common in India, where builders and residents often flout building laws and safety codes.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Fire at a baby care center kills 6 infants in India's capital, a fire officer says
A fire broke out in a baby care center in India's capital Saturday night, killing six infants, a fire service officer said.
World
Chile accuses volunteer firefighter and ex-forestry official with causing huge fire that killed 137
A Chilean judge on Saturday ordered a volunteer firefighter and a former forestry official detained for allegedly planning and causing a mammoth forest fire in the Valparaiso region that caused 137 deaths and made 16,000 people homeless in February.
World
Scuffles erupt between police, protesters demanding return of Israeli hostages still held in Gaza
Scuffles between Israeli police and protesters erupted in Tel Aviv on Saturday after thousands gathered to demonstrate against the government and demand that it bring back the hostages being held by Hamas in Gaza.
World
Strong earthquake hits Vanuatu but no reports of tsunami risk or damage
A strong earthquake struck the South Pacific Island nation of Vanuatu on Sunday, but there were no tsunami warnings or immediate reports of damage.
World
Hundreds in Peru mark Clown Day in hopes of getting the holiday official recognition
With their unmistakable red noses, extravagant shoes, colorful outfits and unique makeup, hundreds of clowns Saturday gathered in the streets of Peru's capital to mark Clown Day. They have sought for years to gain official recognition of the day.