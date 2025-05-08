Sports

Fire alarm causes brief evacuation after Knicks' Game 2 win over Celtics

A fire alarm was triggered at TD Garden in the aftermath of the New York Knicks' 91-90 playoff victory over the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night, causing a brief evacuation.

The Associated Press
May 8, 2025 at 3:29AM

BOSTON — A fire alarm was triggered at TD Garden in the aftermath of the New York Knicks' 91-90 playoff victory over the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night, causing a brief evacuation.

TD Garden officials released a statement late Wednesday saying that an alarm was tripped and that no one was injured. The cause of the alarm is under investigation, the statement said.

Alarms began blaring while New York's Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart were still at the podium concluding a post game interview. Boston's Jaylen Brown had just completed his interview session in a separate room when officials directed members of the media toward the exits.

Due to the evacuation, Jayson Tatum's planned interview session was canceled.

New York leads the series 2-0.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/nba

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Yankees rally past Padres 4-3 in 10 innings after breaking up Cease's no-hit bid in 7th

Pinch-hitter J.C. Escarra came through with a sacrifice fly in the 10th inning and the New York Yankees, held hitless into the seventh, rallied past the San Diego Padres 4-3 on Wednesday night.

Sports

Fire alarm causes brief evacuation after Knicks' Game 2 win over Celtics

Nation

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators clash with security guards at Columbia University