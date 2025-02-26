The Big Gigs: 10 best concerts to see in Twin Cities this week

Also: Strings-fueled Finnish folk group Frigg is in town from Kaustinen for the Midwinter Nordic Dance (6 p.m. Cedar Cultural Center, $25); viral sketch comedy trio the Birthday Boys are touring with their offshoot party-rock band the Sloppy Boys (8 p.m. Amsterdam Bar & Hall, $30); Ben Abrahamson, who plays 6-, 8- and 12-string classical guitars, celebrates his new album, “Things Where the Wild Are,” with help from local guitarist extraordinaire Tim Sparks (5:30 p.m. Crooners, $37.89-$49.05); late ‘90s hitmaker Edwin McCain of “I’ll Be” fame is back with “Lucky,” his first album of new material in 15 years (7 p.m. the Dakota, $65-$75); much admired songwriter Freedy Johnston is still living off his “Bad Reputation” hit from the ‘90s (7 p.m. Parkway Theater, $20-$25); Drew & Ellie Holcomb, a husband-and-wife duo who had separate careers in Americana and Christian music, stand out on the ballads “Brick by Brick” and “Silver Thread” on their brand-new debut album, “Memory Bank” (7 p.m. Fitzgerald Theater, $40 and up).