Fines for swearing are reduced after backlash from Formula 1 drivers

Formula 1's governing body has reduced penalties on drivers for swearing after the new misconduct rules had sparked a backlash.

The Associated Press
May 14, 2025 at 7:30PM

PARIS — Formula 1's governing body has reduced penalties on drivers for swearing after the new misconduct rules had sparked a backlash.

The updated code announced Wednesday slashes the swearing fine on F1 drivers from 40,000 euros ($45,000) to 5,000 euros ($5,600) with the first offense now suspended. The rule will apply to ''controlled'' events like news conferences — not during races.

''As a former rally driver, I know firsthand the range of emotions that are faced during competition,'' FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem said in the announcement ahead of the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix.

Ben Sulayem signaled before the Miami Grand Prix that changes would be made around the misconduct penalties, which were instituted for 2025 to allow for larger fines and suspensions for drivers who swear repeatedly.

F1 drivers and others across the various events the FIA governs reacted negatively, prompting what Ben Sulayem called ''an extensive and collaborative review.''

