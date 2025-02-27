Tips for spotting elusive screech owls: Listen at night and look for holes

A: For a simple reason: to see birds and observe their behaviors. Sure, in winter we have many fewer bird species to focus on, but there are birds around and they’re active and not as secretive as they can be during nesting season. With no leaves on deciduous trees and shrubs, it’s much easier to spot birds, and they’re so intent on foraging for a meal that you might be treated to longer views. About three-fourths of our state’s summer species migrate away before winter. But you still might see Northern cardinals, black-capped chickadees, American goldfinches, house finches, blue jays, dark-eyed juncos, white-breasted nuthatches and several woodpeckers, such as the pileated, red-bellied, hairy and downy. Add in bald eagles and hawks such as the red-tailed and Cooper’s, too. And then there’s the possibility of spotting unusual species, such as snowy owls, various sparrows or tufted titmice. So yes, winter bird-watching can be very rewarding.