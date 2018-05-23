More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From News Graphics
News Graphics
Find the best gas prices
Browse the map or search for prices by ZIP code or by stations near you.
News Graphics
Map: World earthquakes
Map of recent quakes that are occurring in both the United States and around the world. The data is from the United States Geological Survey's (USGS). Earthquake information is extracted from a merged catalog of earthquakes located by the USGS and contributing networks. Earthquake data will be available within a few minutes for California events, and within 30-minutes for worldwide events.
News Graphics
INTERACTIVE: Active volcano tracker
Locations of active volcanoes around the world are from The Pacific Disaster Center's (PDC) Active Hazards Map Service
News Graphics
INTERACTIVE: U.S. Storm reports, warnings and precipitation
This map shows the National Weather Services weather warnings, current radar-based precipitation forecast and recent and yesterdays storm reports. Data is regularly updated by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
News Graphics
Bike trails in the land of 10,000 lakes
Across the state, more than 1,500 miles of bike trails — some paved, some natural, all off highway — line abandoned railroad beds and cross public lands. Then there are the many bike trails in the metro-area. We have some of the best urban bike options in the country. Pedal one for a close-up experience of Minnesota's many unique landscapes.