That infernal clock keeps ticking as the days speed by till Christmas.

While the kiddies may have visions of sugar plums dancing in their craniums, it's another question for harried parents. But there is help on the way. Television promises sleighs full of colorful programming to keep the tykes occupied while parents wrestle with last-minute toy assembling, gift wrapping and catching up on their own yuletide specials.

Paramount Plus is streaming a new take on the misfit reindeer theme (no red-nose here) with "Reindeer in Here" where the unfortunate animal sports one antler much smaller than the other. The animated special is based on the award-winning Christmas book by author Adam Reed.

Amazon Prime Video takes a hint from Dr. Seuss in the "Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge" hosted by Tamera Mowry-Housley. Inspired by "Green Eggs and Ham," nine teams of pastry chefs vie for Seussian honors and — while it's not green eggs — there will be some green cash on the plate of the winner.

PBS KIDS rings in the season with a one-hour special, "The Cat in the Hat Knows a Lot About Christmas." This tale finds the Cat in the Hat, Nick and Sally on a journey around the world to help a lost reindeer find his way home. Airing Dec. 23 and 25, this feature boasts lyrical musical numbers as well as Dr. Seuss' famous fumbling feline.

And if you're intimidated by that holiday kitchen yourself, Dame Mary Berry comes to the rescue. Learn how to prepare the perfect three-course Christmas dinner with her "Mary Berry's Ultimate Christmas" debuting Dec. 19 on PBS. And you'll find grumpy Gordon Ramsay preparing Christmas cuisine on "Festive Home Cooking" Friday via BritBox.

Homer will surprise Marge with an unusual gift: a concert from the famous Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli along with his son and daughter in "The Simpsons Meet the Bocellis in 'Feliz Navidad,'" a special short streaming Thursday on Disney Plus.

Of course, Christmas would not be Christmas without the 24-hour marathon of that evergreen winner, "A Christmas Story." TBS and TNT reinstitute Ralphie's perpetual quest for a Red Ryder BB gun beginning Dec. 24 and continuing until 8 p.m. on Christmas Day.

CW is premiering a festive special, "Christmas Around the USA" on Thursday with an encore Dec. 25. The show features a variety of different yuletide traditions and all kinds of decorative displays.

Charlie Brown and his little pals from the "Peanuts" gallery will gather once again for the special "A Charlie Brown Christmas" on Apple TV Plus. The streamer is gifting nonsubscribers with a free viewing from Dec. 22 through 25.

CBS is giving Hallmark, Lifetime and GAC a run for their money with its own noel-inspired movies. "When Christmas Was Young," airing Sunday, sports original music and is executive-produced by none other than Sheryl Crow. On Dec. 20, the network features Mariah Carey giving her heart to someone special on "Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All."

"Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical," based on the book by Roald Dahl and the Broadway musical, premieres Dec. 25 on Netflix. Starring Alisha Weir as spunky Matilda, the feature boasts a hilarious performance by Emma Thompson as the loathsome Miss Trunchbull.