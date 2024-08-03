Find affordable Twin Cities car repair shops you can trust

If you know what repairs you need, you can compare prices on your own by calling a handful of shops. If you don’t, call one or more shops and describe the symptoms. Shops might be able to tell you on the phone what’s likely wrong and quote a price. When shops can’t determine the problem based on your description, you’ll have to take it in for a diagnosis and estimate. Then, with estimate in hand — and assuming the diagnosis is correct — check with other shops to see if the price is fair.