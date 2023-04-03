Dear Amy: Since 2008, I have deferred all decisions about my finances to my wife, who has an MBA.

For the past five years, she did our taxes, and I never even had the chance to review them. One year we owed $40k, and this year, $16k. I suggested that we have a professional review the return before we submit it.

The response was, "We don't need a [expletive] accountant!"

I earn $215k, and she earns $150k annually, and I really don't know where the money goes. I hope to retire in five years, but feel I need a neutral third-party professional to advise me. What are your thoughts?

Amy says: This is on you. You are sharing your life with someone who has expertise in finance, and while you could have spent these last years learning from her, you have surrendered all of your personal fiscal responsibility to her.

Most of us would be happy to turn over the responsibility to file taxes to another competent person, and yet you still have a duty to know and understand where your earnings are going, how they're being spent and how well you are set up for your retirement.

Your wife is responding very defensively to your suggestion. This is something of a red flag, but I suggest that before going def-con on this topic, you should ask her to review all of your finances, retirement funds and tax issues with you.

You should have full access to all joint accounts and those that bear your name, including passwords and the ability to review statements regularly. You should then keep up with these accounts by checking them regularly.

You two should be full partners in your household finances. If your wife refuses to participate in this effort, then you have a serious problem, which a forensic accountant might help you to sort out.

A friend in need

Dear Amy: I am a 26-year-old stay-at-home-mom. I absolutely love it.

My issue is that we live in the country (15 minutes from town), which makes it hard for me to make friends. I haven't worked in four years and have lost touch with my former co-workers. I don't have Facebook or any social media.

The only friends I have anymore are my husband's friends. I love them, but it would be nice to have my own friends that have kids for my kids to play with.

I meet people when I go into town, of course, but almost everywhere I go, I have one or both of my kids with me. It's not a situation that is conducive to striking up friendships.

Do you have any tips for me to make my own friends, especially other stay-at-home parents so that my kids can get to know other children?

Amy says: My first suggestion is that you take your kids to the library. Most public libraries host storytimes for children, and this is a great way to meet other families with young kids.

While at the library, check out other resources for families in town (the librarian can help). These might include swimming lessons, art classes and various scheduled playgroups.

It might feel awkward for you to be so intentional about making friends, but in adulthood, this is often the only way to do it. The good news is that you have your children to pave the way. Kids (and dogs, I've discovered — not that I'm recommending that you get a dog) are wonderful social connectors, and parenting children at the same stage of life is a significant commonality.

Send questions to Amy Dickinson at askamy@amydickinson.com.