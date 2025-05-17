Finally back in Eastern Conference finals, Knicks face Pacers team that eliminated them last year

NEW YORK — The New York Knicks nearly ended their lengthy Eastern Conference finals drought last year, only to lose on their home floor to the Indiana Pacers in Game 7 of the second round.
With two new starters and much better health, the Knicks finally made it this season for the first time in 25 years.
The opponent will be those same Pacers, who return to Madison Square Garden for a series that begins Wednesday night.
''More to go,'' Knicks guard Mikal Bridges said. ''We're not done.''
Since their last trip to the conference finals in 2000 — another loss to the Pacers — the Knicks had reached the second round only one time until doing it each of the last two years following the arrival of Jalen Brunson.
So finally getting over that hump with their 119-81 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 6 on Friday was a significant step, just not one the Knicks cared to celebrate.
''The goal is always to win a championship and so we've got eight wins. You need 16, right? And each one gets harder and harder, so you've got to keep fighting,'' Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said.
The Knicks had a 2-0 lead in the series against the Pacers last year before they were decimated with injuries, and Indiana ran them off the floor in Game 7.