More From Local
West Metro
Newly filed charge details fatal stabbing following random attack at Edina bus stop; motive unclear
The apparently random attack killed Christian H. Lundegaard, 62, of Richfield.
Local
Marvin Haynes, sentenced to life in 2004 flower shop killing, seeks to overturn conviction
Innocence Project argues that Haynes, now 35, was wrongfully convicted based on faulty eyewitness identification.
Politics
Minnesotans can now weigh in on the state flag and seal finalists
A new state commission has until Jan. 1 to come up with a new design for both state emblems.
Local
Officials ID woman fatally stabbed in home in Alexandria
Police have yet to announce any arrests.