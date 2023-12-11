More from Star Tribune
Nation Wisconsin GOP leader says he's finished negotiating with university over pay raises, diversity deal
More From Local
Duluth
Two men arrested in connection to days-long Iron Range kidnapping
Charges are expected this week.
Local
Roseville teen acquitted by reason of insanity for killing grandmother, wounding mother and sister
The judge ordered the 18-year-old detained in a state hospital or similar facility until civil commitment proceedings are complete.
St. Paul
Overnight shooting in St. Paul leaves one person dead
Police said they would have more to say about the killing later Monday.
West Metro
Pilot's disorientation likely cause of 2021 plane crash in Minnesota that killed three
A new NTSB report examined the Aug. 7, 2021 crash in Victoria.