Introduction: Host Michael Rand comes to a rather important conclusion as we prepare for the first round of Thursday's NFL draft. The Vikings, on the clock at No. 11 and very likely to move into the top 10, are on the verge of making the most important draft pick in franchise history. No pressure, though.

7:00: Star Tribune columnist Chip Scoggins joins Rand to talk about the Timberwolves, who have taken a commanding 2-0 lead in their playoff series with Phoenix. Can they take their excellent play on the road for Game 3? Plus Scoggins weighs in on the NFL draft and recent transfer portal moves for the Gophers football team.

28:00: Rename a street for Naz Reid? Plus three wins in a row for the Twins..

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com.

Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports



