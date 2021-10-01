The final suspect has been arrested on suspicion of having a role in the fatal drive-by shooting of a 14-year-old boy in Woodbury as the teenager was leaving a high school graduation party in June, authorities said Friday.

Enrique Davila, 23, of St. Paul, was arrested Thursday night at a home in the 500 block of Brainerd Avenue in St. Paul, police said.

While a fugitive, Davila was charged in Washington County District Court with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and various assault charges in connection with the killing of Demaris N. Hobbs-Ekdahl, of Maplewood, in the 6100 block of Edgewood Avenue during a shootout allegedly involving the teen's stepfather.

Arrested earlier and charged were co-defendants Jaden L. Townsend, 19, of St. Paul, and Xavier L. Hudson, 17, of Oakdale. Prosecutors told the court they intend to request Hudson be tried as an adult. Authorities have yet to say who fired the fatal shots.

Hobbs-Ekdahl died on June 5 during the shootout that authorities say involved his stepfather, Keith Dawson.

Dawson is charged with drive-by shooting, assault with a dangerous weapon and illegal possession of a gun.

