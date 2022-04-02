Louisville's vaunted defense brought the Cardinals to within a game of the national championship, but they were no match for the South Carolina juggernaut during the Gamecocks' 72-59 win in the Final Four on Friday night.

The heartbeat of the Cardinals defense – senior forward Emily Engstler – tied the NCAA tournament record with her fourth steal in the third quarter, giving her 23 for the tourney and tying the mark set in 1998 by Old Dominion's Ticha Penicheiro. But she fouled out in the fourth quarter when diving for a bad pass, ending her chance to break the record and further opening the lanes for the Gamecocks offense.

Led by forward Aliyah Boston, the Gamecocks dominated in the paint and eventually got their three-point shots to fall while racking up 72 points – the most against Louisville all season. The Cardinals' tournament run was built on stifling defense, forcing 21 turnovers per game. The Gamecocks committed just six turnovers while building the game's largest lead, 51-36, in the third quarter.

Cardinals coach Jeff Walz lamented a few uncharacteristic mistakes.

"The first half, we had three possessions where we got completely lost on defense," he said. "It gave them three uncontested layups under the basket."

Walz called the sequence "a dagger."

"When you give up the easy ones, it's like, God, we worked so hard," he added. "You've also got to give South Carolina credit."

South Carolina played cleanly through the Cardinals' stingy press defense that focused on Boston, the national player of the year. The Gamecocks finished with 15 turnovers, 13 off steals by Louisville, illustrating the efficiency of the nation's No. 1-ranked team.

Boston delivered a critical blow to Louisville's defense at the end of the third quarter with an offensive rebound that led to a layup and Engstler's fourth foul.

"It was really big," Boston said. "Just because it gave us momentum and it got somebody else in foul trouble, which we can always benefit from."

Passing this test

Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley remembers well how a rare loss to Kentucky in the Southeastern Conference tournament title game unfolded. South Carolina blew a 12-point lead entering the fourth quarter, losing 64-62, while being outscored 21-7 in the final frame in only their second loss of the season.

There was a familiar feeling in Staley on Friday as the Cardinals went on an 8-1 run in the third quarter.

"I'm like, 'OK, here we go,'" Staley said. "With anything, life in general, it's going to test you. You either pass that test or you have to retake them."

"We look forward to other tests to take," she added.

'The game just opened up'

Shot after shot clanked off the rim and backboard as the Gamecocks opened the game 1 of 8 from beyond the three-point line. That helped keep the Cardinals close, especially as Louisville's defense adjusted to crowd Boston in the paint. But then the shots started to fall. Gamecocks guards Destanni Henderson and Cooke combined for three consecutive three-pointers in the third quarter.

Afterward, Boston scored 13 of her 23 points as her teammates started hitting from deep.

"The game just opened up," Boston said. "We were able to get our game going."

Louisville's attrition

Not only will the Cardinals lose two senior starters in Engstler and Kianna Smith, but assistant coach Sam Purcell is exiting to become the head coach at Mississippi State. Purcell has been by Walz's side for nine of his 15 seasons at Louisville, including two Final Four runs.

"Well, it was Sam's game plan tonight," Walz deadpanned. "So, I mean I don't know if that bodes well for Mississippi State or not. No, I'm just kidding. Sam's been fantastic. We've spent nine great years together."

Staley nods to Rubio

Staley went back in time at Target Center when she appeared on ESPN's set at halftime of the Stanford-UConn game.

She recounted all the things her team did right in its Final Four semifinal victory over Louisville, including distributing the ball with generosity.

"Being Ricky Rubio," she said, remembering the former Timberwolves point guard who played on that same Target Center court two separate times in his career.

Star sighting

New Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson was at the Target Center on Friday night, sitting in the stands to cheer on his younger sister, Anna Wilson, who is a starting guard for defending champion Stanford, in the second semifinal against UConn.

Honoring Meyer

Stanford players took the court for pregame warmups in Cardinal soccer shirts and the initials "KM" written on tape wrapped around their wrists, honoring Stanford soccer goalkeeper Katie Meyer, who died by suicide last month at 22 years old. Meyer played a key role in Stanford's national title in 2019 with two saves on decisive penalty kicks.

A supportive bench

Two days after undergoing surgery to repair a fractured left wrist suffered during UConn's Elite Eight win over North Carolina State, Huskies senior Dorka Juhasz was at the Target Center with her arm in a sling. Without Juhasz, the 6-foot-5 forward who was second on the team averaging 5.7 rebounds, reserve guard Nika Muhl tied a career high with eight rebounds in the Huskies' win.

Star Tribune writer Jerry Zgoda contributed reporting.