‘Final Destination: Bloodlines' tops box office while The Weeknd's movie falters

Death is not looming for the ''Final Destination'' franchise at the box office.
Its sixth installment, ''Final Destination: Bloodlines,'' drew big crowds to movie theaters this weekend and easily topped the domestic charts with $51 million in ticket sales, according to studio estimates Sunday. The movie earned the same internationally, adding up to a $102 million global debut.
The same enthusiasm did not meet Abel ''The Weeknd'' Tesfaye's experimental thriller ''Hurry Up Tomorrow,'' which opened outside of the top five with an estimated $3.3 million.
''It was always going to have a tough time coming up against ‘Final Destination: Bloodlines,''' said Paul Dergarabedian, the senior media analyst for Comscore. ''There was a lot of buzz.''
''Final Destination: Bloodlines'' opened in 3,523 locations riding in on a wave of strong reviews (93% on Rotten Tomatoes) and viral marketing tactics, including a picture of logs on the back of trucks — a callback to one of the more infamous ''Final Destination'' death traps.
''Final Destination's'' win effectively revives a 25-year-old franchise that hasn't had a new film since 2011. It also continues a hot streak for Warner Bros., which has had near back-to-back hits in Ryan Coogler's ''Sinners'' and ''A Minecraft Movie." All three were in the top five this weekend.
Disney's ''Thunderbolts'' landed in second with $16.5 million, pushing its global total to over $325 million. ''Sinners'' placed third with $15.4 million, bringing its global total to $316.8 million. ''A Minecraft Movie," which has made $928.6 million globally, added $5.9 million. Amazon MGM Studios' ''The Accountant 2'' rounded out the top five.
''Hurry Up Tomorrow'' opened in sixth place. The film, which Tesfaye co-wrote and Trey Edward Shults directed, is a kind of companion piece to his album and tour. He plays a fictionalized version of himself as an insomniac musician. Jenna Ortega and Barry Keoghan also star.