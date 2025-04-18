Final AP mock NFL draft: Ward, Hunter, Carter go 1-2-3 and Saints trade up for Sanders

The Tennessee Titans explored all their options with the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft.
They can't pass up a shot at a potential franchise quarterback.
If the Titans were going to trade the pick for more draft assets, a deal would've happened already. Coach Brian Callahan said ''there is no price that you can put on those type of players if you think they're that caliber of quarterback.''
Miami's Cam Ward has seemingly convinced the Titans he can be that guy.
So, the real intrigue begins with the Cleveland Browns at No. 2. They need a franchise QB, too. Colorado's Shedeur Sanders will be available but two-way star Travis Hunter and Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter are more likely to go there.
Here's the third and final edition of the AP's 2025 mock draft:
1. Tennessee Titans: CAM WARD, QUARTERBACK, MIAMI
Ward has impressed Tennessee's staff with his talent, knowledge and confidence. After setting school records at Miami in 2024, Ward could be a long-term answer for the Titans.