The mayor is busy all the time. A local school needs better plumbing and doors that stay shut. A new plaza threatens the destruction of a public restroom for women. There is a sewage issue in the valley, and the city is still trying to figure out its brand.

"That's not a brand, that's a slogan," the mayor says in a meeting he leaves early to make yet another meeting. "I don't think we understand what branding is."

Although this mayor appears to be particularly beloved — and indeed after just a few minutes it is difficult not to fall a bit in love with him — this could be any city, really. Except for the language, which is Palestinian Arabic.

This mayor, the titular character of "Mayor," a documentary by David Osit that premiered at this year's True/False fest, is Musa Hadid, the mayor of Ramallah, the small West Bank city that is the de facto capital of the Palestinian National Authority.

As the film shows, Hadid travels the world promoting his city and calling for an end to Israel's occupation of Palestine.

But as the film also shows, he spends much of his time taking care of this city of 57,000.

High in the Judean hills, 10 miles south of Jerusalem, a Muslim majority lives peacefully with a strong Christian minority. Bars, cafes and fast-food chains abound; women walk with their heads uncovered. The city's slogan, WeRamallah, has a hashtag and a sign that unapologetically echoes the I Amsterdam sign, and there isn't a camel in sight.

It's an ancient and secular city, which, though surrounded on all sides by Israeli settlements and soldiers and containing its own refugee camps, bears little resemblance to the strife-filled and often sinister depictions of the Middle East that fill American film and television. A city where, as depicted in "Mayor," the Muslim call to prayer occurs alongside the pealing of a church's bells.

"I must have shot that 16 times," Osit says, laughing. "It meant so much of what I saw in Ramallah and I wanted to get it right. I can't count the number of times I have seen a scene in which a call to prayer is portrayed as something ominous," he adds. "You know, with the music and the sunset and the camel against the sunset. Even signs in Arabic are often used as a signal for unrest.

"Ramallah challenges a lot of people's notions about Palestine," he says. "It's green, it snows in the winter, the mayor is, by law, a Christian."

Which doesn't mean, he hastens to add, that we should care more about Ramallah because Christians live there. "I just wanted to challenge people's notions about Palestine."

Though part of the Israel-occupied West Bank, Ramallah is in Area A, which means it has a Palestinian police force, but the border is visible from the Judean hilltops. In one scene, the mayor watches as Israeli soldiers confront Palestinian protesters, firing shots as some flee. In another, Israeli troops come into Ramallah, searching for security tapes that could reveal the movement of protesters who shot at the soldiers.

Osit knows that Israeli/Palestinian relations are a fraught topic, and he doesn't want anyone looking at "Mayor" as a political prescription.

"I don't have a solution to the crisis in the Middle East," he says. "I don't believe that enfranchising one group of people at another's expense is a good idea, but this film is not about that.

"A film can't give you everything, and if it tries then you lose the power of storytelling. This is a fable about a man trying to do good in a place you think you know."