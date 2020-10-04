BALTIMORE – Those hanging around the heavily restricted stakes barn at Pimlico Race Course this week joked that Authentic would stare down filly Swiss Skydiver whenever she walked past.

"He got a good look at her today," jockey Robby Albarado said.

Swiss Skydiver added one final memorable moment to cap off a topsy-turvy Triple Crown season, beating favored Authentic by a neck after a stretch duel in the Preakness Stakes on Saturday. She became the sixth filly and first since Rachel Alexandra in 2009 to win the Preakness.

"She's just such a special filly," said trainer Kenny McPeek, who won the Preakness for the first time for his second Triple Crown race victory. "Just a real honor to be around a horse like this."

Jesus' Team was third at 40-1 and Art Collector fourth at 2-1. The 145th Preakness at a mostly empty Pimlico came four weeks after the Kentucky Derby and 3½ months since the Belmont. They were held out of order for the first time since the 1930s.

At 11-1 odds, Swiss Skydiver pulled off an upset of 3-2 favorite and Kentucky Derby winner Authentic. Albarado made a powerful move around the final turn that would usually come right by revelers in the infield unable to catch a glimpse of the home stretch.

"I had an opportunity," said Albarado, who won his second Preakness after 2007 aboard Curlin. "I took advantage of the rail. Johnny stayed off the fence there, made a conscious decision to move at that time. Give or take now. If I make that move now or I wait and get smothered."

McPeek won a Triple Crown race for the first time since the 2002 Belmont with Sarava, which was the biggest upset in the history of that race. Swiss Skydiver was the first filly to run in the Preakness since 2014, when Ria Antonia finished last.

"I felt like we had her well-prepared," McPeek said. "Any horse race, things have to go your way."

It went Swiss Skydiver's way in part because Authentic's Hall of Fame jockey, John Velazquez, abandoned the rail, giving Albarado the lane for a near-perfect trip.

"That's a good filly," said Authentic and Thousand Words trainer Bob Baffert, who was denied a record-breaking eighth Preakness victory. "He had every chance to get by her. He got beat. He just couldn't get by her."

Swiss Skydiver paid $25.40 to win, $8.40 to place and $5.80 to show. McPeek said he likely wouldn't have entered her in the Preakness had Belmont winner Tiz the Law run, but trainer Barclay Tagg gave him a rest to point him to the Breeders' Cup Classic on Nov. 7.