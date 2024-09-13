Filipino televangelist pleads not guilty to child abuse and human trafficking charges

More alarmingly, Quiboloy and his key aides were accused of deceiving Filipino and foreign girls as young as 12 to serve as privileged ''pastorals,'' who were ordered to give Quiboloy a massage in his bedroom before they were raped by him. Some of the alleged victims testified in a Philippine Senate hearing earlier this year on Quiboloy's alleged crimes, including a woman from Ukraine who testified by video because of the war in her country.