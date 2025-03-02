Any victory would have ended the Wild’s three-game losing streak, but the way in which they shed that slump was exactly what the team needed.
Filip Gustavsson, Wild make Frederick Gaudreau’s goal hold up in 1-0 victory over Bruins
Filip Gustavsson made 28 saves for his fourth shutout of the season as the Wild ended a three-game losing streak.
The Wild blanked the Bruins 1-0 Sunday at Xcel Energy Center with a no-nonsense efficiency that could certainly serve as a reset.
Filip Gustavsson made 28 saves for his fourth shutout of the season that ended Boston scorer David Pastrnak’s 17-game point streak, and Frederick Gaudreau supplied the lone goal off a deflection in front.
Debuting yet another new lineup, with Gustav Nyquist making his season debut on the top line after a trade from Nashville on Saturday, the Wild were even with the Bruins until Gaudreau’s tip off a Marcus Johansson shot 5 minutes, 1 second into the second period. The 37 times the Wild have opened the scoring this season is tied with Columbus for first in the NHL.
Boston did get one puck past Gustavsson earlier in the period, but the goal didn’t count because the referee deemed the play dead before the puck entered the net.
As for the penalty kill, which had a rough go during the Wild’s recent winless road trip to Utah and Colorado, the Wild denied the Bruins’ two power plays; the Wild’s power play went 0-for-2.
Gustavsson’s 10 shutouts tied Josh Harding for the fifth-most in franchise history. Boston’s Jeremy Swayman had 21 stops.
Zach Bogosian returned to the Wild defense after sitting out last game because of a lower-body injury, but Jonas Brodin is week-to-week beacuse of a lower-body injury.
