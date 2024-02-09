An Edina man who initially denied killing a small-town doctor in a hit-and-run as she walked her dogs near Lake Mille Lacs last fall said in a follow-up interview with investigators that "he doesn't remember" hitting the woman with his Tesla, but if he did, would have been driving on autopilot and checking emails, according to newly filed court records.

The latest disclosures came in search warrant affidavits filed Thursday and Friday by law enforcement officers asking for court permission to search the man's email account and data on his cellphone. They have been investigating the death of 56-year-old Cathy Ann Donovan around sunset on Nov. 13 along northbound Hwy. 169, near the lake's southern shoreline.

Suspicions pointing at the 42-year-old man first surfaced in an affidavit filed on Jan. 30 that revealed his cellphone was in the area about the time Donovan was hit, a windshield wiper was on the pavement near Donovan's body, and his SUV appeared similar to one captured on separate surveillance video footage on that stretch of the highway around the time of the crash.

Mille Lacs County Sheriff Kyle Burton said then that "the facts … are significant" and added, "I think for sure we've established probable cause," the legal term for what justifies charges being filed.

Charges have yet to be filed. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

The man's attorney, David Risk, said in an email Friday to the Star Tribune, "My client is inconsolable thinking that he was involved in the accident with Ms. Donovan, and he is heartbroken for her family, her loved ones, and the community.

"My client voluntary spoke to investigators, and he explained it is probable his car would've been using Tesla's full self-driving capability. He will continue to fully cooperate with this investigation until its completion as we continue to learn new information," Risk wrote.

Two weeks after the man denied he hit Donovan, investigators questioned him again. He "maintained that he doesn't remember hitting Cathy Donovan with his Tesla, but if he did, he would have been alone in his Tesla driving on 'autopilot,' not paying attention to the road, while doing things like checking work emails," the filings read.

Donovan served as vice chief of staff at Mille Lacs Health System and as medical director of its clinics.

In mid-December, family members joined the State Patrol and the Sheriff's Office to announce a $10,000 reward in hopes the money will lead to solving the case. Anyone with information about the crash can call the tip line at 320-983-8346 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.







