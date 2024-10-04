Filing in Trump case details remarkable schism with Pence over rejecting 2020 election loss

Much of the special counsel's filing recounts the tumultuous months after the November election, when Trump — surrounded by allies including Steve Bannon, his former campaign manager turned podcast host, who is now in jail after a contempt of Congress conviction — directed his team to fight to keep him in office. The former president, indicted on criminal charges in the conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election, called the new filing ''election interference'' and has sought to have the case dismissed.