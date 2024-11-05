Figures and Dobson are in a heated battle for a redrawn Alabama House district

Figures is an attorney who served as deputy chief of staff and counselor to Garland. He also was an aide to former President Barack Obama, serving as domestic director of the Presidential Personnel Office. On the campaign trail, Figures, 39, discussed the district's profound needs in infrastructure, education, and healthcare. The Mobile native also has deep ties to state politics. His mother is a state senator, and his late father was a legislative leader and attorney who sued the Ku Klux Klan over the 1981 murder of a Black teenager.