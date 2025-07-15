Fights over charters loom over NASCAR as teams, series await key court rulings

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's the summer to sue in NASCAR, the sport where the on-track bumping and banging is in danger of being overshadowed by the action in the courtroom.
Two teams -- one owned by retired NBA great Michael Jordan -- are suing NASCAR over antitrust allegations. 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports are awaiting a federal court ruling before Sunday's race in Delaware that could impact their ability to compete.
Meanwhile, seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson is battling tiny Rick Ware Racing and his lawyers at Legacy Motor Club went hard at Ware's attorneys in a Monday hearing.
What is all the fighting about? Charters, which are at the heart of NASCAR's business model. Having one is vital to a team's survival.
The legal wrangling is only making the the charters skyrocket in value. When Spire Motorsports debuted in 2019, it had bought a charter for $6 million. Now, one of Spire's founders brokered the now-disputed deal for Ware to sell one of his two charters to Legacy for $45 million.
Johnson is not enjoying the legal brawling, including the higher-profile antitrust fight. He called on those parties to settle.
''I'm just sitting back watching it all play out, learning a lot about the legal process and the amount of injunctions and appeals that can take place,'' Johnson said. "It's a big game of chess and I'm watching all the strategy that goes into it all.
''I would love to see a settlement of some kind. I really don't think that getting into a knock-down, drag-out lawsuit is good for anybody.''