DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Fighter jet landing on USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier goes overboard, forcing pilots to eject, official tells AP.
Fighter jet landing on USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier goes overboard, forcing pilots to eject, official tells AP
Fighter jet landing on USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier goes overboard, forcing pilots to eject, official tells AP.
The Associated Press
May 7, 2025 at 7:37AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Fighter jet landing on USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier goes overboard, forcing pilots to eject, official tells AP
Fighter jet landing on USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier goes overboard, forcing pilots to eject, official tells AP.